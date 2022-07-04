11 people shot in span of 7 hours during violent night in Boston

BOSTON – A total of 11 people were shot within a span of just over six hours during a violent night in Boston.

In total, Boston Police responded to seven shooting incidents.

The first shooting was reported Sunday night around 10:45 p.m. on Woodbole Ave. A juvenile suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Less than 20 minutes later, a man was shot on Greenville Street. He was taken to an area hospital in what is described as serious but stable condition.

While at that scene, Boston Police saw a car leaving the area. The driver had gunshot wounds. Police found a gun in the car, and the man will remain in police custody with gun charges expected to be filed.

Monday morning at 12:15 a.m., three men were shot in the area of Washington and Bailey Streets. All three were hospitalized, and a fourth man walked into an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A man suffered non-life threatening injuries during a shooting on Monsignor Reynolds Way about an hour later.

At 2:20 a.m., a man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot on Elizabeth Street. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Minutes later, Boston Medical Center reported a person walking into the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The final incident of the night happened just before 5 a.m. Boston Police officers found several spent shell casings and fireworks on Garfield Ave. A woman was also found who had been grazed by a bullet that entered her home. The woman was treated at the scene and did not require hospitalization.

"My heart goes out to the family members and all those who are impacted by unnecessary and unacceptable violence in our city," Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden released a statement on the shootings.

"Guns are too easy to acquire in other states and too many of those guns are coming into Boston and ending up in the hands of people too willing to use them," Hayden said. "The recent Supreme Court decision could make this illegal flow of guns even worse. I know I stand with all law enforcement partners in working to reduce gun violence, but the effort has to include all of us, not just police and prosecutors."