1 woman dead, another injured after shooting in Worcester

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

WORCESTER -- One woman has died and another is injured after a shooting in Worcester on Saturday night. Police responded to Cambridge Street around 7 p.m. 

Officers found a 41-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Another victim with lesser wounds was also at the scene, police said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.  

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 508-799-8651 or anonymously text 274637 TIPWPD with your message. 

First published on July 17, 2022 / 9:50 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

