1 woman dead, another injured after shooting in Worcester
WORCESTER -- One woman has died and another is injured after a shooting in Worcester on Saturday night. Police responded to Cambridge Street around 7 p.m.
Officers found a 41-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Another victim with lesser wounds was also at the scene, police said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 508-799-8651 or anonymously text 274637 TIPWPD with your message.
