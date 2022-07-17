1 woman dead, another injured after shooting in Worcester

1 woman dead, another injured after shooting in Worcester

1 woman dead, another injured after shooting in Worcester

WORCESTER -- One woman has died and another is injured after a shooting in Worcester on Saturday night. Police responded to Cambridge Street around 7 p.m.

Officers found a 41-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Another victim with lesser wounds was also at the scene, police said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 508-799-8651 or anonymously text 274637 TIPWPD with your message.