1 dead, 2 injured in car crash on Moody Street in Waltham

WALTHAM - One person is dead and two others were hurt in a rollover car crash late Saturday night in Waltham.

It happened on Moody Street just before midnight. One person died at the scene and the two other people in the car were taken to the hospital, where they were treated and released.

None of the victims have been identified.

Anyone with information on the car crash is asked to call Waltham Police at 781-314-3600.

First published on December 10, 2023 / 7:24 PM EST

