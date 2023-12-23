1 dead, 1 injured in Fall River shooting

FALL RIVER - One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Fall River on Saturday.

It happened at 5:20 p.m. around the 300 block of Bank Street.

Officers discovered one victim who had been fatally injured and another who had received a minor injury to their hand. The second victim was transported to the hospital and there is no update on their condition.

Police ask that anyone with information call 508-324-2796.