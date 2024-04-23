Trump trial live updates as court resumes with contempt hearing today

Trump trial live updates as court resumes with contempt hearing todayget the free app
The judge in former President Donald Trump's New York criminal trial is holding a hearing Tuesday morning to examine a batch of Trump's recent social media posts and determine whether he should be punished for violating a gag order. CBS News will have live updates of the proceedings below.
Prosecutors say 10 posts violated the gag order, which forbids Trump from commenting on witnesses, jurors and others involved in the proceedings.
Many of the posts, all from the last few weeks, include derogatory statements about adult film star Stormy Daniels and former attorney Michael Cohen, key witnesses in the case. One post from April 17 included a reference to potential jurors who were under consideration for the case at the time.
Prosecutors have asked for a fine of $1,000 per post, the maximum amount under New York law, and for Judge Juan Merchan to hold Trump in contempt for violating the order. It is unclear if Merchan will immediately rule on the request Tuesday.
After the hearing, the prosecution's first witness is expected to retake the stand to continue his testimony.
The proceedings are not being televised, since New York law doesn't allow recording of criminal proceedings. CBS News has reporters in the courtroom and in a nearby overflow room watching the trial.
Prosecutor ties Trump post about Fox News segment to juror's exit
Conroy pointed to a segment on Fox News by host Jesse Waters last week about jurors who were being interviewed to sit on the jury. In a post, Trump quoted Waters as saying "undercover liberal activists" were "lying to the judge" to get on the jury.
"The defendant took something Jesse Waters said, added it, posted it. He did it about 40 minutes after Jesse Waters said part of the statement," Conroy said. "To me that shows very clear deliberation and willfulness in making the post."
The next day, one of the jurors asked to be dismissed, citing fears about being identified. She said her friends and family had already asked if she was selected to serve.
"What happened here is precisely what this order was designed to prevent," Conroy told the court. "He violates the order when he posts about known witnesses, or reasonably foreseeable witnesses … and he violates the order when he posts about a juror, or prospective juror."
Prosecutor: Trump "willfully and flagrantly" violated gag order
Prosecutor Chris Conroy kicked things off for the state, submitting 10 of Trump's recent posts to the court. He said they each violated the order restricting Trump's comments on those involved in the case.
"His attacks on witnesses clearly violate the order, willfully and flagrantly. The court should now hold him in contempt for each of the 10 posts," Conroy said. "No one is off limits to the defendant. He can attack and seek to intimidate anyone he wants to in service to himself."
Trump, seated at the defense table, appeared to be staring straight ahead during Conroy's presentation.
Conroy is now going through each of the posts, one by one. Most of them appeared on Trump's Truth Social platform, and many attacked Cohen's credibility as a witness.
Contempt hearing gets underway
After a brief sidebar with lawyers for both sides, Judge Juan Merchan turned to the matter at hand: whether Trump has violated the judge's gag order by posting about witnesses on social media, and whether he should be punished for the violations.
"The purpose of this hearing is to determine whether Trump should be held in contempt for one or all of these violations," the judge said.
Trump arrives at courtroom for contempt hearing
Wearing a red tie and dark suit, the former president spoke before entering the courtroom, where the judge will hear arguments over whether he violated the gag order.
He did not address the proceedings in the courtroom, but took the opportunity to urge Pennsylvanians to go to the polls in the state's primary and blame President Biden for his handling of protests on college campuses and the Middle East.
"What's going on is a disgrace to our country, and it's all Biden's fault, and everybody knows it," he said.
What David Pecker, the first witness, said on the stand
Jurors were told to be ready to return to the courtroom by 11 a.m. on Tuesday to resume hearing testimony by the trial's first witness, former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker.
Pecker was on the stand for about half an hour after attorneys for both sides presented their opening statements. He broadly described the operations of the National Enquirer's parent company American Media Inc., or AMI, which he left in 2020.
Under questioning by prosecutor Joshua Steinglass, Pecker said he had final say over what Steinglass described as particularly "juicy" stories.
"We used checkbook journalism," Pecker said, describing how editors were empowered to spend up to $10,000 on sourcing for stories, but that larger expenses "would have to be vetted and brought up to me for approval."
He is expected to testify at length about an alleged "catch and kill" scheme, in which his company purchased the rights to unflattering stories about Trump, but never published them. A prosecutor said in court Monday that Pecker will also describe an effort to find and publish stories that would be damaging to Trump's opponents in the 2016 election.
What prosecutors said in their opening statement
Matthew Colangelo, a member of Bragg's team, kicked things off for the prosecution, laying out the central allegations in the case.
Just days before the 2016 election, Trump's attorney at the time, Cohen, paid $130,000 to Daniels to buy her silence about an alleged sexual encounter she said she had with Trump years earlier. Trump denies the encounter.
Colangelo said Cohen made the payment "at the defendant's direction, and did it to influence the election." He portrayed the payment as part of a scheme concocted by Trump, Cohen and Pecker to bury negative stories about Trump and attack his rivals. The plan was hatched at a meeting at Trump Tower in 2015, Colangelo said.
"Together they conspired to influence the 2016 presidential election," Colangelo told the jury, saying Pecker agreed to act as Trump's "eyes and ears" during the 2016 campaign.
Colangelo laid out the "catch and kill" tactic allegedly used by Pecker and Dylan Howard, the Enquirer's editor, to shield Trump from negative stories. The practice involved buying the rights to someone's story and then declining to publish the account, effectively keeping it hidden. They also published unflattering stories about Trump's rivals.
Prosecutors allege AMI, the Enquirer's parent company, employed the "catch and kill" tactic twice before the payment to Daniels. One instance involved a $150,000 payment to a former Playboy model to secure the rights to her story. The model, Karen McDougal, also alleged an affair with Trump, which he denies. Colangelo told jurors they would hear a recording of Cohen promising to set up a shell company to buy the rights to McDougal's story from the Enquirer to reimburse Pecker for the purchase.
In the weeks leading up to the 2016 election, Daniels' lawyer approached the Enquirer about selling the rights to her story as well, Colangelo said. Howard put the lawyer in touch with Cohen, who negotiated the $130,000 payment, according to prosecutors. Colangelo said Trump hoped to delay the deal until after the election, and then not pay at all. Cohen ultimately transferred the money to Daniels' attorney just days before Election Day.
"This was a planned, coordinated, long-running conspiracy to influence the 2016 election to help Donald Trump get elected," Colangelo told the jury. "It was election fraud, pure and simple."
What Trump's attorney said in his opening statement
Todd Blanche, an attorney for Trump, delivered the defense's opening statement after Colangelo. He said the jury is "going to learn that this was not a payback."
"Think for a moment of what the People just told you. President Trump did not pay Mr. Cohen back $130,000. President Trump paid Michael Cohen $420,000," Blanche said, as Trump watched him. "Would a frugal businessman, would a man who 'pinches pennies,' repay a $130,000 debt to the tune of $420,000?"
He said the $35,000 that Cohen received each month was for his services as Trump's personal attorney, not as reimbursement for the Daniels payment. He argued that Trump "had nothing to do with the 34 pieces of paper … except that he signed them in the White House, while he was running the country." Each charge in the indictment refers to a record created to document a payment to Cohen.
"There's nothing wrong with trying to influence an election. It's called democracy. They've put something sinister on this idea, as if it was a crime," Blanche continued. "President Trump fought back like he always does, and like he's entitled to do. To protect his family, his reputation and his brand. And that is not a crime."
Blanche said Cohen is "obsessed" with Trump and has been for "many, many years." He argued that Cohen decided "to blame President Trump for all of his problems" when he was arrested on federal charges in 2018.
"He has talked extensively about his desire to see President Trump go to prison. He has talked extensively about his desire to see President Trump's family go to prison," Blanche said.
"He has a goal, and obsession, with getting Trump," he continued, adding later, "I submit to you that he cannot be trusted."