'We are angry': Massachusetts politicians furious after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade
BOSTON -- The Supreme Court's historic decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday, allowing state lawmakers to now determine abortion access drew widespread reaction from political leaders in Massachusetts Friday.
This won't change anything in Massachusetts as lawmakers took action in 2020 to codify abortion rights into state law.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren
Sen. Elizabeth Warren released a statement saying:
"Six radical Supreme Court Justices have overturned nearly 50 years of precedent, stripping away the constitutional right to an abortion. After decades of scheming, Republican politicians have finally forced their unpopular agenda on the rest of America. They have decided that the government – not the person who is pregnant – should make a private health care decision and deny women the right to control their own bodies and futures. But these extremists will not have the final word. Democrats have tools to fight back, from legislation in Congress to executive orders from the President to initiatives at the state and local level – we just need to use them. We are angry – angry and determined. We will not go back. Not now. Not ever."
Sen. Ed Markey
Sen. Ed Markey released a statement saying:
"What we have feared most has come to pass. A stolen, illegitimate, and far-right majority on the Supreme Court has destroyed nearly fifty years of precedent guaranteeing the constitutional right to an abortion. The overturning of Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood is an egregious and overtly political act that jeopardizes the health, safety, and freedom of millions of Americans.
"Thirteen states with 'trigger laws' will now impose radical and unjust bans on abortion. Criminalizing abortion won't stop abortion, it will only make it dangerous. Congress must do its part and respond to these affronts to reproductive freedom by passing the Women's Health and Protection Act and codifying Roe into law – even if we must abolish the filibuster to do so.
"I once again ask my Senate colleagues, what other judicial outrage must we endure from the illegitimate Supreme Court majority before we act? The most fundamental rights we hold dear as Americans are at stake. The right to privacy is at stake. The right to use contraception is at stake. The right to marry who you love is at stake. And with this decision, the very lives of those seeking to exercise their right to reproductive freedom are at stake.
"We must act now and expand the Supreme Court to bring balance to the bench and restore its legitimacy in the eyes of the American people."
Rep. Katherine Clark
Representative Katherine Clark tweeted:
"Overturning the right to an abortion brings us to the horrifying reality of government-mandated pregnancy – we are now living in a dystopian nightmare. Forced pregnancy is morally abhorrent, and this decision will set women back decades. But we are not powerless. We will fight."
Rep. Lori Trahan
Rep. Lori Trahan released a statement saying:
"The consequences of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe are devastating. Millions of women are losing access to safe, legal abortion care immediately because of anti-abortion state laws taking effect now that the opinion is official. Without any other option, many will risk their lives seeking out care through unsafe procedures."
That's not the America we should want any of our daughters to grow up in, but it's going to get worse if anti-choice extremists have their way. They've been working toward this decision for decades, and they're already plotting to override state laws like the Roe Act so it's illegal for every woman in America to control our own bodies."
The fight for abortion rights continues, and it's one our daughters can't afford for us to lose."
Rep. Seth Moulton
Rep. Seth Moulton tweeted:
"This decision takes control of women's bodies away from them and gives it to politicians. It is terribly wrong."