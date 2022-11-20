Patriots Vs. Jets Live Blog

Patriots Vs. Jets Live Blogget the free app
It's been a long time since the Jets were in better shape than the Patriots this late in a season. Today, the Patriots hope to knock their division rivals down a peg or two.
On what is a windy day in Foxboro, the 5-4 Patriots are hosting the 6-3 Jets. This kicks off a critical 12-day stretch for New England, which has three games in 12 days -- a period that could make or break their season.
Follow along here for live updates all day long from Gillette Stadium.
DeVante Parker active for Patriots
The inactive lists for both teams have been released.
Notably for the Patriots, wide receiver DeVante Parker is back in action. He left the Patriots' last game against the Jets on the opening drive after suffering a knee injury, which caused him to miss the Patriots' game against the Colts the following week. But with a bye week to recover, Parker is back in action.
Parker had been listed as questionable, along with Josh Uche (hamstring) and Anfernee Jennings (back), but all three are playing.
This will also mark the return of David Andrews. He's been out since suffering a concussion late in the loss to the Bears. That's a huge upgrade for the Patriots' O-line, as Mac Jones has a fighting chance to have a decent game with the returns of Andrews and Parker.
Special teams figures to be a major factor
We don't often spend too much time talking about punters, but the Patriots have a rather important situation playing out at the position today.
Struggling punter Jake Bailey was placed on injured reserve on Saturday, meaning he's out for at least four games.
Fortunately for the Patriots, they were prepared for such a moment, as they had veteran journeyman punter Michael Palardy on the practice squat.
The left-footed punter has played in the NFL for the Panthers and Dolphins, but he's also spent time on the rosters of the Raiders, Rams, Ravens, Colts, Browns, and Falcons. He also played for the Toronto Argonauts in the CFL.
Not only will his punting play a factor, but he'll also (likely) be handling kickoff duties and holding duties on Nick Folk's kicks.
It's a job that's often taken for granted, but on what is a windy day, Palardy has several tall tasks ahead of him.
Palardy has punted 321 times in his NFL career, with a long of 65 yards and an average of 45.2 yards. He's also kicked off seven times.