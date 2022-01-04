Watch Live: Battle for House speaker continues into second day of voting

Watch Live: Battle for House speaker continues into second day of votingget the free app
The election of a speaker of the House goes into a second day after Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy failed to secure enough support in three rounds of voting Tuesday to win a majority.
In all three rounds, he received fewer votes than Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, although neither received a majority of votes. Votes went to other Republicans including Rep. Jim Jordan, of Ohio and former Rep. Lee Zeldin in the first ballot, then went entirely to Jordan in the second and third rounds. Nineteen Republicans voted against McCarthy in the first two rounds, and 20 supported Jordan in the third round.
After the House adjourned following the third round of voting Tuesday evening, Republicans were locked in a stalemate, but former President Donald Trump weighed in Wednesday morning with a direct appeal to the House GOP urging them to rally behind McCarthy. He warned holdouts not to turn "a great triumph into a giant & embarrassing defeat."
It's unclear, though, whether Trump's endorsement will sway them to vote for McCarthy on the fourth ballot.
McCarthy seemed to suggest Tuesday night that he might be able to prevail with a lower majority threshold, telling reporters that he needs a range between 213 and 218 votes to win since Democrats have 212 votes. A number below 218 would only constitute an absolute majority if some members are absent or vote "present," lowering the total number of lawmakers casting a vote for or against him. If some of the 19 holdouts were to vote "present," he could win.
He told reporters, "Democrats have 212 votes; you get 213 votes, and the others don't say another name. That's how you can win."
Although this was the first time in roughly 100 years it's taken more than one ballot to vote in a new speaker, this delay is far from unprecedented. In 1855, the House took four months to select a new speaker.
The Republicans opposing McCarthy
The 20 Republicans opposing McCarthy have different reasons for voting against him, making it more challenging for McCarthy to win over enough of them to secure the speaker's gavel. He can only afford to lose four Republican votes.
Some accuse him of perpetuating the "Washington status quo," and others doubt he'll follow through on promises to reform spending.
In Tuesday's final round of voting, he lost one more vote than in the prior two rounds when Republican Rep. Byron Donalds, of Florida, switched his vote from McCarthy to Rep. Jim Jordan. Donalds had pledged to vote for McCarthy on the first two ballots but not after that.
Some of the most vocal GOP opponents of McCarthy include Rep. Matt Gaetz and Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona. Biggs, who ran against McCarthy for the top spot in GOP leadership, was initially nominated as the third candidate in the first round of voting, but Jordan was nominated to be the third candidate in the next two rounds.
The Republicans opposing McCarthy are generally further to the right than the rest of their conference.