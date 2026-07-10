Zay Flowers payday? Declan Doyle buzz & Myles Garrett trade | Purple Playbook On this week's Purple Playbook, WJZ Sports Director Alex Glaze and two-time Super Bowl Champion Torrey Smith break down the biggest storylines surrounding the Ravens. Will Zay Flowers become the next Ravens star to land a massive contract extension after several NFL receivers signed new deals this week? Ravens players are already raving about new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, with Zay Flowers calling him a "genius." What could Doyle's offense look like in Baltimore? Plus, the guys react to the blockbuster Myles Garrett trade to the Los Angeles Rams and discuss whether the move changes the AFC North landscape. #RavensFlock #Ravens #ZayFlowers #MylesGarrett #NFL