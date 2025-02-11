Watch CBS News

Winter storm will bring accumulating snow to Maryland Tuesday

Snow develops through about 5 p.m. Tuesday. Steady to heavy snow is likely this evening into tonight. Snow tapers off before 7 a.m. Wednesday. Widespread school delays and closures are likely Wednesday morning in the wake of the storm. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Baltimore City, Baltimore, Carroll, Harford, and Cecil counties this afternoon through Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the rest of Maryland during the same timeframe.
