Where's Marty: The Ekiben Stand prepares for the Baltimore Orioles' home opener Marty Bass is live at Oriole Park, just behind Section 49 on the lower level. That is where you can find Ekiben. Jokingly it would be easy to say, ”Nothing say’s 'Ballgame' like Asian- Fusion Food." But these day’s it is not a far stretch. Ekiben started as a hot dog cart at Farmers Markets. Co-owners Ephrem Abebe, (who is Ethiopian), and Steve Chu, (who is Taiwanese) are setting the foodie world on fire these days. They had a dream and vison that went way beyond a hot dog. Hard work, and a unique take on Asian-Fusion have gotten them a James Beard Mid-Atlantic nomination, and Yelp had them in the top 100 restaurants in America 2022-23-24. Last year Ephrem and Steve were asked, by the ball club, to do a month-long test run at OPCY in a pop-up location. Ekiben hit it to the deep seats. So much so the Orioles asked them to start a permanent spot for this season. And, as we discussed this morning with games starting at 7, Ekiben is a perfect fit for dinner after work! HOME RUN!