Where's Marty: Boordy Vineyards discusses a partnership with Richcroft Marty Bass is live at Hydes, Maryland in northern Baltimore County, where you will find the Boordy Vineyard. Now 80 years strong it is the “OG” of Maryland wineries. Producing more gallons, and bottles a year than you would imagine, Boordy showed the wine world that climate helps to create good grapes, but the way you grow those grapes is a big part of what goes into the bottle. Always good to catch up with them and it was also our pleasure to help promote an event, at Boordy, the Friday night before Preakness week, that will benefit the Richcroft Inc. They are a fine group, 42 years old, that helps hundreds of developmentally challenged adults.