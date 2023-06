WJZ and the Baltimore Banner

Advertise With Us

About Us

Best Of

DPW crews responded to a water main break near Archbishop Curly High School in Northeast Baltimore Tuesday morning.

Water main break repaired in Northeast Baltimore but roads remain closed DPW crews responded to a water main break near Archbishop Curly High School in Northeast Baltimore Tuesday morning.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On