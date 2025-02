Sunshine Tuesday in Maryland with wintry mix expected Wednesday Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine on Tuesday, along with breezy conditions. Highs will reach the low to mid-50s. Colder air will begin pouring into the region Tuesday night, with temperatures dropping into the 20s and 30s by Wednesday morning. A storm system will approach from the west later Wednesday. Moisture spreading over a shallow layer of cold air will bring a chance of wintry precipitation across the region.