Star Spangled Stories: How AFRAM became one of the largest Black culture festivals on the East Coast Each summer in Baltimore, AFRAM brings hundreds of thousands of people together to celebrate music, culture and community. AFRAM, short for the Afro-American Festival, started in 1970 as a small community gathering known as the Soul Festival. In 1976, during the nation’s bicentennial, the event was renamed AFRAM, part of a citywide celebration of diversity. It has since grown to one of the largest African American festivals on the East Coast.