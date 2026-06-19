Ravens WR Debate, Has Baltimore’s Super Bowl Window Closed? | Purple Playbook The Ravens are heading into their summer break, but the biggest questions surrounding Baltimore are just heating up. On this week's episode of Purple Playbook, WJZ Sports Director Alex Glaze and two-time Super Bowl champion Torrey Smith break down the hottest Ravens topics entering the offseason. Kyle Hamilton discusses his versatility and explains why he doesn't necessarily want to be viewed as a "jack of all trades." Torrey weighs in on the Ravens wide receiver room and explains why he believes Baltimore has enough talent at WR to compete for a Super Bowl. Plus, former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger says the Ravens' Super Bowl window has closed. Alex and Torrey react and debate whether Baltimore remains among the NFL's elite contenders.