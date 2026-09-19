Ravens Week 1 takeaways and injury concerns | Purple Playbook The Ravens are off to a dominant start, but can they overcome a growing list of injuries at wide receiver? This week on Purple Playbook, WJZ Sports Director Alex Glaze and two-time Super Bowl champion Torrey Smith break down the Ravens’ explosive 41-23 Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts and look ahead to what’s next for Baltimore. The Ravens put up 41 points and more than 500 yards of offense in Week 1, but the victory came with some costly injuries. Rookie wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane underwent wrist surgery and has been placed on injured reserve, while star wideout Zay Flowers is dealing with a hamstring injury after an incredible Week 1 performance. So, which Ravens wide receiver does Torrey Smith expect to step up? #Ravens #RavensNews #NFL #LamarJackson #ZayFlowers #JaKobiLane