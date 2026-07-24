Ravens training camp preview | Purple Playbook This week on Purple Playbook, WJZ Sports Director Alex Glaze and two-time Super Bowl champion Torrey Smith preview Ravens training camp and reveal the players they’ll be watching most closely as Baltimore prepares for the 2026 season. The guys also break down the biggest Ravens news and headlines of the week, including the team's signing of center Ethan Pocic, and discuss what his addition could mean for Baltimore's offensive line. #Ravens #BaltimoreRavens #NFLNews #LamarJackson #NFL