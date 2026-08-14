Ravens cornerback depth tested| Purple Playbook On this week’s Purple Playbook, WJZ Sports Director Alex Glaze and two-time Super Bowl champion Torrey Smith break down the biggest storylines from Ravens training camp, including injuries to starting cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins and whether Baltimore has enough young talent to step up if they miss time. Torrey shares which young Ravens defenders he has faith in to make an impact. Plus, Declan Doyle is getting ready for his first game as the Ravens’ offensive coordinator and play caller. What should Ravens fans expect from Doyle in Year 1? How will he build the offense around Lamar Jackson? And what could we learn from his first preseason game? #BaltimoreRavens #Ravens #RavensFlock #NFL