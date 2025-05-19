Rain, cooler weather expected in Maryland by mid-week After a beautiful start to the week, the weather pattern across the region is set to take a cooler and wetter turn. Monday delivered sunshine and mild temperatures across the Baltimore area, with afternoon highs comfortably climbing into the 70s under clear skies. That quiet trend continues Monday night, with a refreshing drop in temperatures. Overnight lows will settle near 50 degrees under starry skies — a cool but seasonable night for mid-May.