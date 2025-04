Much cooler weather blows into Maryland, behind a few early evening storms Parts of Maryland, including Baltimore City, are under a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather Saturday afternoon and early evening. An isolated storm, or two, could produce damaging wind gusts and hail up to about the size of quarters. A chance of spotty storms remains in the First Alert Forecast through 7 p.m. across the eastern shore; ending earlier along and west of I-95.