Meteorologist Meg McNamara has your Monday afternoon forecast | May 20 2024 After making a brief appearance late in the day Sunday, the sunshine will be back in action today and stick around through Wednesday. We began our Monday with dense fog well west of Baltimore but visibility has improved. Your midday out the door numbers across Maryland are in the upper 60s. Partly to mostly sunny skies will send temperatures soaring into the upper 70s through the afternoon.