Watch CBS News

MDTA says Chesapeake Bay Bridge remains safe despite NTSB collision risk report

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge does not meet a modern risk threshold for vessel collisions, according to the NTSB, but Maryland Transportation Authority officials say that the bridge itself is safe and well maintained.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.