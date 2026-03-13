Maxx Crosby Trade Fallout + Ravens Free Agency Losses | Purple Playbook This week on Purple Playbook, WJZ Sports Director Alex Glaze and two-time Super Bowl champion Torrey Smith break down one of the wildest weeks in recent Baltimore Ravens history. The Ravens appeared on the verge of landing star pass rusher Maxx Crosby before the blockbuster trade suddenly unraveled. What really happened behind the scenes? Torrey reacts after Ravens GM Eric DeCosta addressed the situation publicly. Plus, Baltimore lost several key players during the first week of NFL free agency. How big are those departures, and where do the Ravens go from here?