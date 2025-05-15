Watch CBS News

Maryland sees thick morning fog, followed by scattered showers and storms

Thursday starts off with a chance for morning showers under overcast conditions. By afternoon, we'll see a few breaks in the clouds and the possibility of a stray shower or storm. Most areas should stay dry, with highs reaching near 80 degrees. Thursday starts off with a chance for morning showers under foggy conditions. By afternoon, we'll see a few breaks in the clouds and the possibility of a stray shower or storm. Most areas should stay dry, with highs reaching near 80 degrees.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.