Lamar Jackson arrives for first workouts + New energy under Jesse Minter | Purple Playbook This week on Purple Playbook, Grace Grill and Super Bowl Champion Qadry Ismail fill in for Alex Glaze and Torrey Smith. They talk about the importance of Lamar Jackson being at the team’s first voluntary workouts and how there is a different energy under the new coaching staff. Qadry also describes how Daniel Faalele was blocking air at times last season. #Ravens #RavensFlock #LamarJackson #NFL #BaltimoreRavens #JesseMinter