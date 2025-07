Death toll in Texas at least 110 with more than 160 still missing, governor says U.S. Texas flood rescue teams continue to search for more than 160 missing people as death toll climbs By Updated on: July 8, 2025 / 7:37 PM EDT / CBS News The search for scores of people still missing after flash floods devastated Central Texas stretched into a fifth day Tuesday as the death toll continued to rise. At least 110 people are confirmed dead and more than 160 people remain unaccounted for, Texas Gov.