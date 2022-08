Coffee With: Vegan SoulFest co-founder Naijha Wright-Brown We Give Black Fest is partnering with Vegan SoulFest for a three-day event this weekend that celebrates Black-led organizations and businesses serving the greater Baltimore area. In this edition of Coffee With,, hear from Vegan SoulFest co-founder Naijha Wright-Brown, the owner of Land of Kush on North Eutaw Street.