bitterly cold week in store for Maryland with more snow possible this weekend We are waking up to very cold temperatures and a few snow showers on this Wednesday morning. Feels like temperatures are in the lower teens and winds are gusting 20 to 25 mph. Expect a mostly cloudy, cold, and windy day ahead. Highs will top out around 32° but with the cold winds the temperatures will feel like the upper teens all day long.