Baltimore Ravens new uniforms revealed + Who should the Ravens draft at No. 14? | Purple Playbook This week on Purple Playbook, WJZ Sports Director Alex Glaze and two-time Super Bowl champion Torrey Smith break down the Baltimore Ravens’ brand new uniforms, and with the NFL Draft right around the corner, Torrey shares his thoughts on who the Ravens should target with the No. 14 overall pick. Should Baltimore go offense, defense, or best player available? #Ravens #NFLDraft #BaltimoreRavens #PurplePlaybook #NFLNews