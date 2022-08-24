Watch CBS News

Baltimore Buzz: Help Reindeer Sven Find His Owner

Reindeer Sven from "Frozen" was lost at the security checkpoint in BWI and needs to be reconnected with his rightful owner. If your child is missing their reindeer, reach out to the airport so they can be reconnected.
