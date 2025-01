Alert Day in Maryland Wednesday for strong wind gusts Expect wind gusts reaching 30 to 35 mph today, but stronger gusts arrive Wednesday. Gusts may reach 45 to 55 mph. We'll see a mixture of clouds and some sunshine on Tuesday. While high temperatures will be similar to Monday in the upper 40s, the air will feel a bit chillier with the addition of higher wind gusts. Winds will be out of the west at 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 30 to 35 mph from mid-morning through mid-afternoon.