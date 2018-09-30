Watch CBS News
Stetson Miller joined WJZ as a reporter in August 2019.

Stetson is coming to Baltimore from Charleston. He worked at WCBD where he covered the impacts of Hurricanes Irma and Florence as well an unusual winter storm in South Carolina.

Stetson grew up in the West Village in Manhattan and suburban Philadelphia and is happy to be back in the Northeast. He graduated from Temple University with a B.A. in Journalism.

In his free time, he enjoys running, traveling and going out to the many restaurants that Baltimore has to offer.

You can reach Stetson on Twitter and Facebook or by e-mail at smiller@wjz.com

