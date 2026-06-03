Young spoken word artist is making space for other emerging artists in Baltimore

A young spoken word artist and curator from West Baltimore is making space for young emerging artists.

The curator of this Friday's Words, Wings, and Wine event shared its importance amid arts programming challenges.

Words, Wings, and Wine, a combo that's being used to foster relationships, spotlights Black excellence, and makes room for local artistry and vendors.

The event takes place on Friday, June 5, at the M&T Bank Exchange in Baltimore at 7 p.m.

For ticket information, visit this website.

The growth of Words, Wings, and Wine

Tyce Stith, 34, said his Words, Wings, and Wine event on Friday will be more than an outing.

"We've lost so many programs across the country in schools, like after-school events, programs, things of that nature," Stith said. "Everything is so focused on money at this point. We've lost the culture, so this show is meant to be Black culture, and it's not just for us, but it is centered around us."

It's a vision that Stith said will bring impact and fun.

"You can expect poetry, you can expect the host, who's a comedian, you can expect some singers, maybe some lyricists," Stith said. "While the entire show is going on, you get a chance to watch a young lady, her name is Renee Chris, she brings a painting to life."

The event will celebrate its seventh anniversary on Friday.

Stith said the event's growth over the years has been astronomical. Starting with just 50 attendees, it has reached 400, with tickets being sold nationwide on Ticketmaster.

He said he has more territory to conquer.

"Our goal is once we get to the point where we've completely hit capacity on a three to five show basis, we're looking to move over to the Hippodrome so then that way now, we're looking into having over 1,000 people on a consistent show," Stith said.

Stith is asking attendees to dress up and wear green in honor of Words, Wings, and Wine's seventh anniversary.