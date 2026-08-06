Young Maryland entrepreneurs rebuild after arson destroys roadside farm stand: "It was devastating"

Two young Anne Arundel County entrepreneurs are rebuilding after authorities say someone intentionally set their roadside farm stand business on fire.

The couple reported the fire to authorities, who told them someone intentionally set the blaze at S&K Farm Stand on Riva Road in Davidsonville sometime between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Sunday, August 2. Nelson Smith said whoever was responsible also broke into the stand's lockbox, which was empty.

"We had a camera in the back left corner, which is where the fire appears to have started," Smith said. "We're thinking they didn't receive anything out of the money box when they broke into it, and they either realized they were on camera or they were mad that they didn't get any money and started a fire."

"All the hard work that we did just got thrown away because someone didn't get what they wanted," Madyson Kreiter added.

Two young Anne Arundel County entrepreneurs are rebuilding after authorities say someone intentionally set their roadside farm stand business on fire. CBS News Baltimore

"It was heart-wrenching"

Nelson Smith, 22, and Madyson Kreiter, 19, opened S&K Farm Stand in Davidsonville in August 2025. Since then, the couple has spent nearly every day at the stand from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., selling fresh produce grown by Smith, along with baked goods.

"It was amazing how well it took off," Kreiter said.

Smith told CBS News Baltimore that farming is more than growing food.

"Being in nature, providing stuff for the community — good, healthy food," Smith said.

That dream was shaken when Smith arrived to find the wooden farm stand they had spent months building destroyed by a fire.

"It was heart-wrenching," Smith said.

"It was devastating," Kreiter added.

Community lends a helping hand after farm stand fire

In the days since the fire, the Davidsonville community has rallied around the young business owners.

Kreiter's aunt, Kelly Bell, owner of Bell House Catering Company, shared the family's story on social media.

She is donating baked goods to be sold at the farm stand on Saturday, August 8, with all proceeds going toward building a stronger and more secure replacement stand.

"The fact that they're so young, and they decided to do this on their own is in itself amazing," Bell said.

The response has exceeded the couple's expectations. They say more customers have stopped by the stand since news of the fire, and encouraged them to keep moving forward.

"It's overwhelming," Smith said. "We are very grateful for everyone that has donated and came out to support."

The couple says they plan to one day expand the farm stand and continue serving the Davidsonville community.