Young girl abducted in Glen Burnie Tuesday, located by authorities

BALTIMORE — A young girl was abducted in Glen Burnie Tuesday morning, police said.

On Jan. 3, around 7 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of Warwickshire Lane for a reported abduction.

Police confirmed that a young girl was abducted by a family member who may have been experiencing a psychotic event.

The relative made statements suggesting they may flee the country.

Local police and surrounding law enforcement agencies were able to locate both the suspect and the child around 1:00 p.m.

The suspect, Jessica Onwudlachi, 36, was arrested and charged.