Work zone safety group seeking public input through online survey

BALTIMORE -- It's been six months since 6 highway construction workers were killed when two drivers crashed into their work zone on I-695 in Baltimore County.

Now, the work zone safety work group, which was established in the wake of the tragedy, wants public input on how to make work zones safer.

Lt. Governor Aruna Miller joined the Motor Vehicle Administration and State Highway Administration at the Maryland Department of Transportation in Glen Burnie to give an update on their efforts to improve work zone safety.

Miller said the work group's recommendations include: installing more automated speed cameras at roadway construction sites, increasing fines for speeding through work zones, and modernizing technology to make workers more visible to motorists.

However, Miller says shifting driver behavior is key to improving work zone safety. That's why they launched a work zone safety survey to hear directly from the public.

"We need drivers to change their behavior when driving through a work zone, and that behavior shift can only happen when we involve everyone in the process. We have to make sure everyone's voice is heard," Miller said.

You can take the survey here.

The survey is open until October 12.

