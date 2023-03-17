Woman struck, killed by car in Rosedale

BALTIMORE -- A woman died after she was hit by a car in Rosedale early Wednesday morning, Baltimore County Police said.

Officers responded at 1:45 a.m. to Pulaski Highway at Chesaco Avenue for the collision.

Investigators believe the woman was in the roadway of Chesaco Avenue when she was struck by a Nissan Versa, whose driver remained on the scene.

The woman was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, and was later pronounced dead, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.