Woman struck, killed by car in Rosedale
BALTIMORE -- A woman died after she was hit by a car in Rosedale early Wednesday morning, Baltimore County Police said.
Officers responded at 1:45 a.m. to Pulaski Highway at Chesaco Avenue for the collision.
Investigators believe the woman was in the roadway of Chesaco Avenue when she was struck by a Nissan Versa, whose driver remained on the scene.
The woman was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, and was later pronounced dead, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
