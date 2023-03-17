Watch CBS News
Woman struck, killed by car in Rosedale

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A woman died after she was hit by a car in Rosedale early Wednesday morning, Baltimore County Police said. 

Officers responded at 1:45 a.m. to Pulaski Highway at Chesaco Avenue for the collision. 

Investigators believe the woman was in the roadway of Chesaco Avenue when she was struck by a Nissan Versa, whose driver remained on the scene. 

The woman was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, and was later pronounced dead, police said. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

First published on March 17, 2023 / 1:16 PM

