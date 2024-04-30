Woman struck by officer's bullet in Parkville shootout with police that left man dead, report shows

A woman who was allegedly killed by her husband before a shootout with police last November in Parkville was struck by a bullet fired by an officer, according to a report by the Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General.

Arnel Redfern, 52, was killed outside his home after a shootout with officers responding to a domestic disturbance call. His wife, 48-year-old Maxine Redfern, who died at the scene, was struck multiple times by gunfire from the gun used by Arnel Redfern, according to the investigation.

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. on November 24 to the 2700 block of Maple Avenue, police said. Body camera footage shows an officer approaching the home, where a woman in distress could be heard.

When the officer knocked on the door, the door opened and gunfire immediately erupted from inside the home. The officer moved out of the way as more gunfire was heard from inside the home. When the door opened again, the officer is shown shooting toward the door before running for cover on the driveway.

"Get on the ground drop the weapon," officers in the video said.

Two other responding officers opened fire from behind their patrol cars in front of the home. After an exchange of gunfire, Redfern was found shot on the porch of his home. As the footage ends, an officer can be seen administering chest compressions.

Court records dated Oct. 10, 2023, show that Arnel and Maxine Redfern were married, shared the same address, and that Maxine Redfern was seeking a divorce.