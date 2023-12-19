State investigators release footage of shootout with Baltimore County officers that left man dead

WARNING: The following report contains graphic and violent imagery.

BALTIMORE -- State investigators on Tuesday released body-worn camera footage of a deadly shooting between Baltimore County officers and a man in Parkville last month.

Arnel Redfern, 52, was killed outside his home after a shootout with officers responding to a domestic disturbance call. Redfern allegedly shot and killed 48-year-old Maxine Redfern before that. None of the responding officers were injured.

The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Attorney General's Office, which is tasked with investigating all deaths involving law enforcement in the state, released the video Tuesday but an investigation is ongoing.

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to the 2700 block of Maple Avenue, police said. Body camera footage shows an officer approaching the home, where a woman in distress could be heard.

When the officer knocked on the door, the door opened and gunfire immediately erupted from inside the home. The officer moved out of the way as more gunfire was heard from inside the home. When the door opened again, the officer is shown shooting toward the door before running for cover on the driveway.

Two other responding officers opened fire from behind their patrol cars in front of the home. After an exchange of gunfire, Redfern was found shot on the porch of his home. As the footage ends, an officer can be seen administering chest compressions.

Court records dated Oct. 10, 2023, show that Arnel and Maxine Redfern were married, shared the same address, and that Maxine Redfern was seeking a divorce.

Those records show a history of domestic violence yielding hearings in October mandating that Arnel commit to several actions, including not committing abuse and surrendering his firearms.

Below are domestic violence resources available in the Baltimore region:

Turn Around: www.turnaroundinc.org / 24/7 hotline - 443-279-0379

House of Ruth: https://hruth.org/ / 24/7 hotline - 410-889-7884

Family Crisis Center of Baltimore County: https://www.familycrisiscenter.net/ / 24/7 hotline - 410-828-6390

You can also call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.