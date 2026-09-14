Woman shot outside assisted living facility Anne Arundel, suspect found dead

A shooting outside an assisted living facility in Anne Arundel County left one woman dead, and police later found the suspect dead nearby from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The shooting happened Friday at the Morningside House of Friendship senior living facility, located in the 7500 block of Old Telegraph Road in Hanover, Maryland, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said in a statement.

Officers responded to the location after receiving multiple reports of a shooting and found an adult female suffering from gunshot wounds.

The officers provided emergency aid to the victim and first responders continued to treat the victim when they arrived. But due to the severity of her injuries, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim as 27-year-old Asia Natee Virginia Thomas, of Baltimore.

Witnesses reported the shooter, a male, fled the scene on foot after the incident. Multiple agencies then responded to help police search the surrounding wooded area for the suspect.

During a search on Saturday, members of Anne Arundel County's Quick Response Team located the suspect, who had died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Deontae Tranell Bryant, from Aberdeen, Maryland.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Thomas had just finished her shift at the assisted living facility and was sitting outside the building with Bryant.

An altercation broke out between the two individuals, during which the suspect shot the victim before fleeing the scene. Preliminary information suggests the victim and suspect knew each other.

The investigation is continuing. Police detectives ask anyone with information about the incident to contact 410-222-4731. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.