Woman makes waves as president, owner in construction field

BALTIMORE - The president and owner of Duradek MidAtlantic is transforming architecture one outdoor living space at a time

Jaime Kotanko is making waves in a male dominated industry.

But, she said the journey wasn't always easy.

"I don't think women need special treatment," Kotanko said. "I don't think we need a red carpet laid out for us. But I think that walking into a situation, you know, whether someone is a man or a woman, you should they command the same respect."

When starting out at Duradek MidAtlantic, Kotanko said it took time to really gain her footing.

"Especially being, you know, smaller stature, and I was quite younger at the time," Kotanko said. "You get a little eye roll, get a little this, but within about a minute of me beginning to speak, and then realizing that I actually had something worth their while to listen to, you could see a change."

The leading lady, and sometimes the only woman in the room, is distributing products and training contractors on a niche product shaking up the industry.

"This is not a product that goes on every house or every type of house or every type of building, like shingles, or you know, regular siding or anything like that," Kotanko said.

In a waterproof hybrid of flooring and roofing, her team now half women, is changing the architecture of outdoor living spaces.

"I've always been very passionate, very honest. I care about what I do," Kotanko said.

Kotanko's a second-generation owner. The company was started by her father in 1994.

So she's no stranger to the business.

" I was out on construction sites with my dad while I was in elementary school during the summers, learning the basics," she said. "Hammering nails, cleaning up after some of the contractors, just doing little stuff. It was a perfect storm to put me where I am."

She has a word of advice to those looking to break barriers in industries where they aren't always fairly represented.

"It doesn't matter who you are, what background you're from, if you put your heart and soul into it, you're going to succeed," Kotanko said.

Kotanko is raising two sons.

One has worked with the family business for nearly two years.

She's instilled in them the same as her father and mentors, the importance hard work and respect.