Woman killed in South Baltimore cutting

BALTIMORE -- A woman died in a cutting overnight in South Baltimore, police said. 

Officers responded at 2:47 a.m. Tuesday to the 500 block of East Jeffrey Street, where they found the woman suffering from lacerations to the upper body, police said. 

She was rushed to an area hospital, where she died. 

Homicide detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

First published on April 18, 2023 / 7:45 AM

