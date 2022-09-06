Woman killed in West Baltimore fire Tuesday

BALTIMORE -- A woman died in a fire Tuesday morning in West Baltimore, Baltimore Fire Department officials said.

Units responded around 7:30 a.m. to the 1100 block of North Monument Street, where they found a fire with smoke showing from a two-story rowhome, a department spokesperson said.

The fire was contained to one room, a bedroom, on the second floor. The woman's body was found in that room.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The woman's cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.