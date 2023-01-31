Woman dies days after struck by car in hit-and-run

BALTIMORE - A woman died nearly a week after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Northwest Baltimore.

Police said Jessica Marie Tiller was struck by a car at the corner of West North Avenue and Carey Street around 8:30 a.m. on January 25. The car of interest - a black 2019-2023 Hyundai Sonata - took off.

Tiller died of her injuries on Monday.

Police said Tiller was crossing the street when she was struck by the car.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run, call police at 410-396-2606.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.