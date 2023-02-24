Woman dead after hit-and-run in Cecil County

BALTIMORE — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash that occurred in Cecil County on Thursday evening around 7 p.m.

The victim, 58-year-old Lisa Foster of Elkton, MD, was crossing northbound on MD Route 279 when she was struck by an unknown vehicle.

She was later transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

According to an initial investigation, the driver of the vehicle failed to stop and instead proceeded northwards towards Newark, Delaware.

Investigators believe the vehicle to be a dark-colored sedan with gray rims and front-end damage.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Crash Team at 410-996-7838, as the crash remains under investigation.