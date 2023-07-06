Watch CBS News
Woman critically injured in West Baltimore shooting, police say

BALTIMORE - A woman was critically injured by gunfire Wednesday evening in West Baltimore.

Police responded around 6:25 p.m. to the 200 block of Gilmore Street where officers wound a 39-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds to her body. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 

First published on July 5, 2023 / 8:26 PM

