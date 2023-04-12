Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman charged in stabbing of 19-year-old in Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - A woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man in Baltimore earlier this month.

Arianna White, 23, from Baltimore, was charged with attempted first-degree murder for stabbing a 19-year-old on April 2 in the 1900 block of Orchard Street.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on April 12, 2023 / 6:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.