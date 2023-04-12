Woman charged in stabbing of 19-year-old in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man in Baltimore earlier this month.

Arianna White, 23, from Baltimore, was charged with attempted first-degree murder for stabbing a 19-year-old on April 2 in the 1900 block of Orchard Street.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.