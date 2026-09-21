WJZ's Purple Playbook returns to Jimmy's Famous Seafood with Ravens star Tez Walker

WJZ's Purple Playbook Show is back for another season at Jimmy's Famous Seafood!

This season, Ravens wide receiver Tez Walker will join WJZ's Alex Glaze and Rick Ritter, along with two-time Super Bowl champion and former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith.

The family-friendly event has been a Baltimore favorite for years. The show takes place in the upper level of Jimmy's Famous Seafood on Holabird Avenue in Dundalk.

"We are thrilled to have the WJZ Purple Playbook show back at Jimmy's for another season," said John Minadakis, co-owner of Jimmy's Famous Seafood. "There is nothing like bringing fans and families together for a special experience, and this year will be no different. Tez's commitment to excellence both on and off the field speaks for itself. Whenever we have a chance to be out in the community, Tez always answers the call."

One show per month will be taped at Jimmy's, with each episode airing on WJZ and streaming on CBS News Baltimore on Friday and Saturday nights.

Upcoming shows

Dates are tentative and subject to change.

September 22, 2026 — No tickets required

— No tickets required October 14, 2026 — Tickets required

— Tickets required November 18, 2026 — Tickets required

— Tickets required December 15, 2026 — Tickets required

Doors open at 5 p.m. each night, with filming beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets and reservations are available here.