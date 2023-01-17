Watch CBS News
WJZ's 2023 'Black History Oratory' contest essay's are in!

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — WJZ's 2023 'Black History Oratory' contest essays are in!

The students with the highest-scoring essays will be invited to perform their essay in person, in front of judges and an audience of family and friends.

The speeches will be recorded and streamed online, in their entirety, on CBS News Baltimore.

  • Thursday, February 23rd at 8pm
  • Friday, February 24th at 8pm
  • Saturday, February 25th at 3pm

Then the winners will be announced on TV, during WJZ'S Black History Oratory Competition Special!

The special airs Saturday, February 25th at 7pm. 

The First, second and third place winners will receive scholarship prize money. 

  • First place: $700 from WJZ, $2,500 from Walmart
  • Second place: $400 from WJZ, $1,500 from Walmart
  • Third place: $200 from WJZ, $1,000 from Walmart.

Good luck to all of our students!

First published on January 17, 2023 / 5:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

